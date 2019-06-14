Bossier Parish man sentenced to 51 months in prison for possessing child pornography

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) - (6/14/19) A Bossier Parish man will spend the next 51 months in federal prison for having child pornography.

James Grant of Benton was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender.

According to information presented in court, law enforcement agents discovered that James Grant's friend, James Robert Wilson, 34, of Bossier City, Louisiana, had been downloading child pornography.

During a search of Wilson's home on November 6, 2017, agents found more than 100 images of child pornography on electronic devices.

Wilson admitted to possessing and distributing images and videos of child pornography and also told the agents that he had met with Grant at his home to view and exchange child pornography.

During a search of Grant's home on November 6, 2017, agents discovered a thumb drive containing approximately 18 videos and 23 images of child pornography.

After his arrest, Grant admitted to meeting with Wilson at his home and admitted to downloading the child pornography to watch together with Wilson while he was there.

James Grant pleaded guilty on February 11, 2019.

James Robert Wilson pleaded guilty on December 11, 2018 for distributing child pornography, and he was sentenced on March 20, 2019 to 188 months in prison, five years of supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.