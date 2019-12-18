Bossier man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to a child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (12/18/19) A Bossier man behind bars and facing multiple charges, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a child.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, 29-year-old Troy Wade Moses has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer solicitation for sexual purposes.

Police say an investigation was prompted by a complaint against Moses in April of 2018. During the course of the investigation, Bossier detectives say they were able to find evidence of Moses sending illicit messages to an under-aged teen.

Moses is booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security facility on an $80,000 bond.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.