Bossier man arrested, accused of sending sexual messages to a child

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – (12/18/19) A Bossier man behind bars and facing multiple charges, accused of sending sexually explicit messages to a child.
According to the Bossier City Police Department, 29-year-old Troy Wade Moses has been charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, pornography involving a juvenile, and computer solicitation for sexual purposes.
Police say an investigation was prompted by a complaint against Moses in April of 2018. During the course of the investigation, Bossier detectives say they were able to find evidence of Moses sending illicit messages to an under-aged teen.
Moses is booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security facility on an $80,000 bond.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Jeanerette man dies from injuries received in single vehicle crash
- Nearly a dozen area football stars take part in December’s National Signing Day
- Two additional arrest made in Abbeville murder investigation
- House debates articles of impeachment ahead of historic vote
- Trump administration setting up asylum seekers for failure, lawsuit alleges