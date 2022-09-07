LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate a report of rape.

Deputies went to a local hospital on Saturday, September 3, and initiated an investigation into this claim.

“During the investigation, detectives received information identifying the suspect as Jose R. Barahona, 23, of Lake Charles,” according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A search for the suspect ensued and detectives were able to find Jose R. Barahona.

The 23-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of Third Degree Rape.

Barahona remains behind bars in the Calcasieu Correctional Center on $750,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.