LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was recently asked to investigate an alleged rape of an underage girl.

The girl was younger than 14 and as the investigation unfolded, detectives identified Hunter K. Smith, 26, of Lake Charles as a suspect in this case.

Two days after the investigation started, detectives were able to find the Lake Charles man.

CPSO said that after questioning the suspect, detectives arrested Smith and charged him with First Degree Rape.

Smith was taken to the Calcasieu Correctional Center and is being held on $1 million bond.