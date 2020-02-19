Best Buy employee fired, accused of theft

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities say they have arrested Dominique Penton after he was accused of stealing from his place of employment.

Officers say after arriving on scene, they spoke with the General Manager of the store who stated he had been watching one of the employees on surveillance footage take things from the store.

According to the arrest report, Officers say they made contact with the employee who admitted he had been stealing from Best Buy since November 27, 2019.

The total value of everything he is accused of stealing was $1223.14.

Penton was arrested and has been transferred to OCC. His bond has not been set yet.

