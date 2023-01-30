UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — An arrest has been made for Jonathan Lee Ates, 41, of Bernice, who has been accused of sexual abuse involving a juvenile. The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services contacted the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office concerning a complaint they received regarding a fourteen-year-old female victim in November 2022.

Photo courtesy of Union Parish Sheriff’s Department

Investigators from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division discovered that the arrestee had continuously sexually abused the victim since she was six years old and regularly for the past eight years. Ates was arrested and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center after an arrest warrant was issued. He is charged with Aggravated Crimes Against Nature.