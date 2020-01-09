Baton Rouge man accused of attacking woman with wrench

BATON ROUGE, la. (WVLA) – (1/9/20) A Baton Rouge man faces charges of home invasion, second degree battery and simple criminal damage to property after he allegedly entered a woman’s house Wednesday and hit her with a wrench multiple times.

Baton Rouge police arrested 22-year-old Kentrell Williams of 4711 Oaklon Ave., and he’s accused of attacking a woman after coming to her home on North 47th Street with two other people, according to an affidavit.

The victim said Williams, who had a wrench in his hand, yelled for her to exit her home after breaking two of her windows.

The victim told an officer that when she opened the door, Williams burst inside the residence and struck her with the wrench multiple times.

The attack left the victim with a three-inch laceration on her forehead and a smaller laceration on the top of her head, the affidavit reveals.

Police located and arrested Williams on North 45th Street, and the victim positively identified Williams as her attacker.

Williams said he did go to the victim’s house and break windows due to an ongoing problem between him and the victim, but he did not confess to committing the other crimes he is accused of.

