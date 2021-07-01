Bastrop resident arrested in Farmerville on multiple charges including Aggravated assault

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police Officers say they arrested a Bastrop man connected to an incident on June 29, 2021.

Antonio T. Smith

Courtesy: Farmerville Police Facebook Page

According to their Facebook page, Farmerville Police recieved a complaint of a distressed woman who was left stranded at a local store on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Officers say they spoke to the victim who said her boyfriend Antonio T. Smith, 38, of Bastrop pulled a gun on her and threatened to kill her after an argument.

Police tell us the victim was able to leave and get help the next morning. Police say they have issued warrants on Smith for Domestic Abuse and Aggravated Assault.

Investigators searched Smith’s house on Williams Road, on July 1, 2021, and took him into custody. When police searched Smith’s house and car, they say they found his gun in his car.

According to police, Smith is not allowed to have a gun because he has prior felonies of narcotics distribution, burglaries, and robbery.

Smith was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on charges of Domestic Abuse-Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of prior felonies.