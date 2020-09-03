Bastrop police searching for two suspects after one person found dead

by: Jenn Hensley

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

Dianna C. Jackson
(Courtesy: Bastrop Police Department)

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is investigating the death of Jaemarko T. Moses. On Sunday, August 30, 2020 police responded to a report of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found Moses, 21, dead at the scene from several gun shot wounds.

The Police department says they have issued warrants for two people. They are looking for Thomas D. Jones, Jr. and Dianna C. Jackson for Second Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Murder.

Jones is described as a Black male, 22-years-old, 5′ 9″, and approximately 160 lbs. (Pictured below)

Thomas Jones, Jr.
(Courtesy: Bastrop Police Department)

Jackson is described as a Black female, 18-years-old, 5′ 3″, and 150 lbs. (Pictured above)

Police are asking that if you have any information about where these two people are, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at 318-388-CASH (2274).

