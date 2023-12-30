BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is investigating an incident that took place in the parking lot of the Spirit Store on South Washington in Bastrop. A victim was struck with a baseball bat and is currently in critical condition. Pictured below are photographs of the suspect’s vehicle.
The suspect is described as a Black male, tall, and thin, and was wearing all black. The vehicle is a Blue Chevy Malibu.
If you recognize this vehicle or have any information about the incident, please contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274). The name of the victim is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.