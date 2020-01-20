Bastrop Police searching for shooting suspects

BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that happened over the weekend.

According to police, the shooting took place near the intersection of Dalton Street and Colliers Lane. One person was injured during the incident.

Bastrop police are now currently searching for three men they say are wanted in connection to the shooting.

Rayshaune Henry

Rayshaune Henry is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Homicide and Resisting an Officer.

Brandon Barnes

Brandon Barnes is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Homicide, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Resisting an Officer.

Zyheim Butcher

Zyheim Butcher is wanted for Conspiracy to Commit Second Degree Homicide, Illegal Use of a Weapon, and Resisting an Officer.

If you know any of these men are, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.

