Bastrop Police investigating Sunday night shooting, fatal crash that killed two

BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that led to a fatal pedestrian accident that claimed the lives of two people.

The Bastrop Police Department says that on Sunday evening, shots were fired at a moving vehicle between Highland Street, Livingston Street, and Parkhurst Street in Bastrop.

Police say when the vehicle tried to speed away, it was involved in a fatal pedestrian accident that killed 35-year-old Victoria Mansfield and her minor child.

The name of the driver is not being released due to their age.

At this time, police do not have any suspects but are looking for the people responsible for firing the shots.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

