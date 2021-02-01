Bastrop Police investigating after a woman’s body was found in the woods on Sunday afternoon

BASTROP, La. — The Bastrop Police Department is investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in the woods on Sunday afternoon.

According to Interim Police Chief Anthony Evans, the body was found in a wooded area on Gurdon Avenue around 2 PM on Sunday, January 31, 2021.

Chief Evans says that they are investigating this as a homicide and are not releasing the name of the victim at this time pending notification of next of kin.

The body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.

We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.