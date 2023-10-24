BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating the two suspects pictured below. They are connected to an Animal Cruelty investigation that began on September 17, 2023. 40-year-old Ricky Bonnett and 18-year-old Franklin Hyde Jr. are wanted on Felony Warrants for 20 counts of Aggravated Animal Cruelty along with Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department