BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle.

Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department

If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you are urged to contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318) 281-1322 or call North Delta CrimeStoppers at (318) 388-CASH (2274).