Bastrop Police Department investigating overnight shooting

BASTROP, La. — One man has been shot and killed overnight in Bastrop, Louisiana.

According to Bastrop Police Chief Campbell, 29-year-old Stanley Bryant was shot and killed between 12:30 AM and 1 AM at the Towneast Apartments.

Chief Campbell says that there are no suspects at this time and that the shooter is still at large.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Bastrop Police Department at 318-281-1322.

