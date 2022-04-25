BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Bastrop Police Department Chief Leondrio Reed, on Sunday, April 24, 2022, officers responded to a call around 5:40 p.m. about a large group of people who fought near Guice and Perry streets.

When the officers were on the way to Guice and Perry streets, they received another complaint stating that people had been shot in the area of Huey Street.

When the officers arrived, they found two people who were shot. According to Chief Reed, one person was a Black male juvenile, whom the first responders airlifted to a hospital because of his injury. The other was a Black male, whom the first responders treated at a local hospital for his injury and was released after.

This is an ongoing investigation if anyone has any tips or information about the shooting call the Bastrop Police Department at (318)-281-1322 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).