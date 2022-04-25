BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bastrop Police Department Facebook page, on Monday, April 25, 2022, officers asked for the public’s help to locate 29-year-old Gary Wayne Wilson. Wilson is wanted on felony warrants for Aggravated Second Degree Battery of a Child and Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Police described Wilson as a Black male, five foot and seven inches tall, who weighs 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police reported that Wilson left the Bastrop area and may be in the Ruston or Grambling area. Wilson had previously lived in Arcadia, La.

Gary Wayne Wilson, Photo courtesy of Bastrop Police Department

If you know where Wilson is contact the Bastrop Police Department at (318)-281-1322 or North Delta Crime Stoppers at (318)-388-2274 (CASH).