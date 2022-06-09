BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Bastrop Police Department, around 12:42 p.m., on Thursday, June 9, 2022, officers received a call from the Saxton Arms Apartments, located on Ogden Street, about a person struck by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the victim who got struck by a vehicle.

Devaudre Campbell

Authorities transported the victim to the Morehouse General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The Bastrop Police Department arrested 21-year-old Devaudre Campbell of Bastrop. Police charged Campbell with Second Degree Homicide.