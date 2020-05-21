Bastrop man arrested for Aggravated Arson

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) has arrested a Bastrop man accused of setting a woman’s care on fire while it was parked close to an occupied home.

According to SFM, the fire happened in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 13. The Bastrop Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Gray Avenue on reports of a vehicle fire. Once on the scene, firefighters learned that at least five people were inside of the home at the time of the fire but all were able to escape unharmed.

SFM investigators determined that the vehicle fir was intentionally set and 19-year-old Brandon White was identified as the suspect in the case. Witness statements led investigators to believe that White set the vehicle on fire after arguing with the owner over property that White believed the owner stole from him.

On May 18, SFM deputies were able to secure a warrant for White’s arrest and with help from the public, deputies were able to find and arrest White.

White was booked into the Morehouse Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Arson.

