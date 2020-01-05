Bastrop man accused of hit and run

LOUISIANA – (1/5/20) A Bastrop man faces multiple charges following a wreck Friday (1/3) morning.

According to the arrest report, Troopers have arrested Matthew S. Lindeman, 33, after responding to a single-vehicle wreck on Louisiana 134 east of Old Monroe Road around Friday morning.

Troopers say the driver was not in the vehicle, but they found Lindeman’s drivers license under the drivers seat of the vehicle.

Authorities say they contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated that Lindeman was involved in an accident and she was going to pick him up.

Troopers say they located Lindeman in another vehicle close to where the wreck occurred.

According to the arrest report, troopers noted that his jacket was soaked and had dirt on the chest and shoulders.

Lindeman allegedly told troopers his girlfriend was driving and wrecked the truck. He also claimed he could not provide identification information for his girlfriend and said he did not have her number in his phone.

Troopers noted he also said he did not call to report the wreck because his phone was not working. The arresting trooper reported the phone seemed to be operation and was charged.

Lindeman was booked into OCC for charges of misdemeanor hit and run driving, careless operation and resisting arrest.

Matthew Lindeman Jr.’s bond has not been set yet.

