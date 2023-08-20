OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, August 11, 2023, Oak Grove Police Department officers were dispatched to a reported burglary at the Subway restaurant located at 103 S. Constitution Avenue. An investigation uncovered that the manager saw a door open when she arrived to work. When the manager entered the business, she discovered that the safe that contained a small amount of cash and the cash drawer had been stolen.

On the property, another burglary occurred involving a TV stolen from an RV. During an investigation into the burglary, Lt. Austin Holland and Officer Kelly Goodwin were able to locate a witness and some video surveillance that identified a suspected vehicle.

More video surveillance footage was found by the investigating office from inside the store around the time of the burglary before the system was disabled by the suspects. Investigators were able to identify a man and a woman responsible for the burglary.

Brandy Wilson of Bastrop was the woman identified in connection with the burglary. Brandy is also a worker at Subway. Wilson’s boyfriend, Destin Holmes, of Bastrop, was identified as the male suspect.

An arrest warrant was obtained for both suspects, and they were later arrested by the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Department.