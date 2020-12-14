Avoiding porch pirates this holiday season

RUSTON, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– Due to the pandemic, less people are shopping in stores and rather turning to the web. That means more packages are being delivered, making more possible stops for porch pirates.

“It’s a felony, so it’s a pretty serious crime,” Sheriff Stephen Williams with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

He said you should pay attention to your online tracking and secure your shipments with a signature confirmation.

You can also talk to your provider about placing your packages somewhere other than your porch.

“Just say ‘hey can you put these around in the back of the house, or just somewhere out of sight’,” Sheriff Williams said. “Just try to utilize whatever options you have to keep from having those just dropped off on your front porch.”

Have security cameras installed on your porch. In case a porch pirate pays you a visit, you’ll have surveillance footage of the crime.

“A lot of the ring doorbells, different brands of those, or just an outright security systems with cameras, any kind of deterrent that you can have just to keep people and have them go to the next house,” Sheriff Williams said

If you do have your packages stolen, Sheriff Williams said it’s important to report it to local officials immediately.

“Both to the carrier whether you are using FedEx, UPS, or USPS, report it to them and let them start an investigation,” Sheriff Williams said. “Report it to your local law enforcement, too, or whoever services you, report it to them immediately.”

If you know you aren’t going to be home when your package is delivered, have a neighbor or friend keep an eye out for you. He said another safe option is to have them shipped to your place of work.