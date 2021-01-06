Monroe Police searching for man connected to Jason Drive shooting that killed one, left another injured

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a man they say was involved in the double shooting on Jason Drive that killed one woman and left another injured.

According to MPD, Rodrecas Davis is wanted for the following charges:

Illegal Possession of a Stolen Handgun

Illegal Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of Narcotics

If you have seen Davis or have any information regarding the shooting, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-2274.