Authorities searching for suspect in Snapchat drug deal shooting

WEST MONROE, La. — Authorities with the West Monroe Police Department are asking for assistance locating an attempted murder suspect.

Officials say a man was allegedly shot in both legs during an attempted robbery after he allegedly attempted to complete a drug deal arranged via Snapchat.

According to a statement released from the West Monroe Police Department, officers responded to a shooting during the evening of January 21st where they found a white male victim, identifies as Hunter Millwood, age 19.

Authorities say Millwood and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Davis, traveled to South 9th Street to sell narcotics where the suspect, identified as Sylvester Smith Jr. age 28, allegedly pulled out a firearm and attempted to rob Millwood resulting in Millwood being shot.

Officials say Sylvester is wanted on one count of attempted second degree murder while three other suspects have already been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Millwood and Davis are both facing charges of criminal conspiracy and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

Authorities say Mason Taylor, the suspect who allegedly set up the deal via Snapchat, is also facing one count of attempted second degree murder.