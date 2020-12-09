Authorities searching for suspect in shooting investigation

WINNSBORO, La. — According to authorities with the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Winnsboro Police Department, they are searching for information regarding the suspect Jamiroquan Whitley.

Jamiroquan Whitley
Courtesy: Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

Investigators say Whitley is wanted on an outstanding warrant regarding a shooting incident that occurred on Franklin and Newman Street in Winnsboro, Louisiana.

According to officials, Whitley is wanted for charges of violence.

If you know his whereabouts, authorities encourage you to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 318-435-4505 or via Facebook Messenger.

