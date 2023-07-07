CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KTVE/KARD) — A warrant has been obtained for the arrest of Howard Myles, 47, the father of four children, ages 4–9, who have been missing from Centennial, Colorado, since June 30. Investigators with the Arapahoe Sheriff’s Office believe Myles took the children and may be headed to Louisiana, where they are from. They also believe the children’s mother, Clarissa Gardette, is with them and also has active warrants for her arrest.

Myles saw the children during a weekend visit to the foster care home they live in, per court order. He picked up the children at 3:45 PM on June 30, 2023, and failed to return them on July 2, 2023.

Gardette was only granted supervised visits with the children. Investigators are actively looking for Myles and Gardette in conjunction with the above warrants and to return the children to safety.

Photo courtesy of the Arapahoe County Sheriff

Due to a history of neglect, child abuse, drugs, domestic violence, weapons charges, and previous dangerous situations they have been placed in, the children are believed to be in immediate danger. Investigators believe Myles may be headed out of state with the children. He has ties to Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Louisiana, as well as Dallas, Texas. In an Endangered Child Alert issued on July 2, 2023, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation described the children and their father, as well as the vehicle they may be traveling in.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the dispatch center at (303) 795-4711 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (720) 913-STOP (720-913-7867). You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.