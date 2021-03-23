Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for an escapee from the Richland Parish Detention Center.

According to UPSO, 24-year-old Jalil Williams went on a break from Foster Farms on Tuesday morning at approximately 4:30 AM and never returned.

Williams was last seen wearing a light colored jacket with gloves and blue jeans.

Williams was imprisoned at Richland Parish Detention Center.

If you see Williams or know where he is, please call your local law enforcement immediately.