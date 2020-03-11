MONROE, La. – On March 10, authorities say they arrested a man accused of drug distribution after they observed Charles Banks make a “Hand to Hand” transaction in the parking lot of Town and Country. After following Banks, authorities initiated a traffic stop where they allegedly found a strong odor of marijuana emitting from Banks’ vehicle.

Authorities say they were granted verbal consent to search Banks’ vehicle where they found a concealed Taurus 9 mm. handgun inside a crown royal bag behind the glove box along with 10 suspect Gabapentin, approximately 8 crack cocaine rocks, approximately 13 grams of marijuana, approximately 21.5 grams of synthetic marijuana “Mojo” (39 individual bags of it), approximately 90 suspected ecstasy tablets, approximately 7 grams of powdered cocaine (14 individual .5 gram baggies), approximately 5 suspected clonazepam tablets, approximately 10 suspected hydrocodone tablets, approximately 6 suspected alprazolam tablets, and approximately 1.5 grams of suspected heroin (3 individual .5 foil packages).

Post Miranda, Banks allegedly admitted ownership of the handgun and suspected narcotics and allegedly admitted to selling “Mojo” to the person in the Town and Country apartment complex.

Authorities made note that they recovered the suspected “Mojo” and that Banks was convicted of Drug Trafficking in 2005 and was on probation until 2032.

