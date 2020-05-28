Authorities say 3 more have escaped from Swanson Correctional Center

(Press Release) – On Wednesday, May 27th, at 2324 hrs., officers were sent to Swanson Correctional Center, 4701 S. Grand, in reference to 3 escapees.

MPD was told that Brandon Bargeman, Jacoby Kinsey, and Lathaniel Pearson , got a set of keys, climbed the east side fence and fled the scene.

MPD and OPSO responded, and a few minutes later we got a report that the kids tried to steal a car in the 300 block of Malvern, but were unsuccessful.

The K9 was called and tried to track them but was unable to locate them.

Chief Brown was notified about the incident.

If anyone comes in contact with, or has information, contact the Swanson Juvenile Correctional Center at (318) 362-5000.

