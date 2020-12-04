Authorities probe shooting by Arkansas university officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock man was shot and injured after authorities allege he tried to drive away in a stolen truck, briefly dragging an officer who had tried to stop him.

Police with the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences accused Tyrone Washington of trying to steal a truck that had been parked near the university hospital emergency department at about 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Arkansas State Police say Washington briefly dragged an officer who tried to turn off the truck’s engine.

As the officer, who suffered minor injuries, freed himself from the truck and fell to the ground, another officer shot and wounded Washington. Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting.