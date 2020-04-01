Authorities: Murder Suspect Being Sought In Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (Press Release) – On March 31, 2020 Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rickarin Johnson. Johnson is charged with Second Degree Murder for the killing of Terrell Scott on March 16, 2020.

Johnson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives are requesting that anyone with information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts please contact the Ruston Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Division at 318-255-4141 or CrimeStoppers of Lincoln Parish.

CrimeStopper information can be given in several ways; either by calling Lincoln Parish Sheriffs Office Criminal Investigative Division @ 318-251-5111., text a tip to “TIP515 plus your message” to CRIMES (274637), or submit a tip online at www.rustonlincolncrimestoppers.com.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.