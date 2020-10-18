Authorities looking for suspect in armed robbery investigation

UPDATE: 10/18/20 — Authorities say the car has been recovered and will be given back to the victim.

According to the Vidalia Police Department, they still do not know the exact whereabouts of Hammers.

If you have any information you can message the Vidalia Police Department on their Facebook page or call them at 318-336-5254.

VIDALIA, La. (10/8/20) — On Thursday October 8, 2020, Officers responded to a call of Armed Robbery at a Vidalia residence.

When officers arrived, they were told the suspect Austin Hammers had a knife and made the elderly victim lay on the floor.

Hammers allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and car keys and left the scene in the victim’s car.

The vehicle is a 1999 Toyota Rav, Silver in color bearing Louisiana License plate 465BRY.

A female accomplice Donna Baker was arrested at the scene.

Officials say Austin Hammers has active Arrest Warrants at this time.

If you have any information about Austin Hammers or his whereabouts please contact the Vidalia Police Department at (318) 336-5254.