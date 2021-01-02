Authorities investigating Tallulah Shooting

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office, they received a 911 call around 2:00 AM January 2, 2021 about a shooting on South Elm Street in Tallulah.

When officers arrived on scene, they say they located a black male lying in the street with a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity has not been released. Authorities are still trying to notify next of kin.

The victim was treated by EMS on-scene and taken to the Madison Parish Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigators obtained information regarding the suspect who was identified as an employee of the Tallulah Police Department. The suspect was identified as Jacorian Williams, 20-years-old.

Authorities say he was off duty at the time and was taken into custody.

He is currently charged with 2nd Degree Murder and booked into the Madison Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this article as we receive additional information.