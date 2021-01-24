Authorities investigating shooting on South 6th Street

MONROE, La. — Authorities with the Monroe Police say they are investigating a shooting which occurred in the 1700 block of South 6th Street on January 22, 2021, just before 9:30 P.M.

Officials say emergency personnel located a 13-year-old female victim who was shot.

According to a press release, the victim was taken to a local hospital where she later died as a result of her wounds.

Monroe Police Detectives are currently working this case and following up on leads.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Monroe Police or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name and you never appear in court.

We will update this article as we receive additional information.