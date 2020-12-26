Authorities investigating domestic manslaughter incident

NOTE: The above mugshot is from the suspect’s driver’s license. This is not an official mugshot.

PERRYVILLE, La. — According to authorities, they have arrested Tod Lawhon who is accused of shooting and killing his wife.

According to officials, they responded to a 911 call around 6:00 PM on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020, from Tod Lawhon who claimed he had just shot his wife.

Upon arrival, deputies say they witnessed Lawhon exit the residence with his hands up stating his wife, Lenora, was dead in the bathroom and the gun was on the bed.

Tod Lawhon was read his Miranda rights and detained.

According to the arrest report, Paramedics checked Lenora and confirmed she was unresponsive. Deputies then secured the scene and a search warrant was executed on the residence.

During the search, Deputies located Lenora in the bathroom on the floor with what they say appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A 9mm Colt handgun was located on the bed in the bedroom just feet from the bathroom.

Tod Lawhon was taken to the sheriff’s office where he allegedly said he was sorry and tried to “fix this” earlier today. He then stated he probably needed an attorney and wished to not speak further.

His bond was set at $100,000. He was released on bail yesterday afternoon.

Tod’s wife Lenora was sent to Little Rock, Arkansas where the autopsy will be performed and overseen by investigators.

Investigators do not have a clear motive, but they say they believe it stemmed from a domestic argument.