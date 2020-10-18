Authorities arrest suspect in Mangham Officer shooting

UPDATE: 7:00 PM — A statement has been released from the Northeast Louisiana Ambulances EMS team:

Shortly before 7 p.m., Marshall underwent emergency surgery to repair a hemorrhaging femoral artery.

The surgery was successful, and the bleeding in controlled.

Aside from the vascular hemorrhage, he has suffered life-threatening injuries. His condition is extremely critical.

We are thankful for his medical team at Rapides Regional Medical Center — and we are cautiously optimistic.

Mangham – Earlier last night, Louisiana State Police Detectives, along with the assistance of Rayville Police Department, Mangham Police Department, Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, conducted a joint investigation after a Mangham Police Officer was shot during a traffic stop. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 27-year-old Hermandus Semien of Ville Platte, LA.

Hermandus Dashanski Semien

Courtesy: Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

The initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred as a Mangham Police Officer conducted a traffic stop on Semien for a traffic violation on U.S. Hwy 425. At the time of the traffic stop, Semien was driving a stolen vehicle taken earlier in the day during an armed robbery of a pharmacy in Rayville. During the course of the stop, Semien shot the police officer and then fled south into Franklin Parish.

Semien abandoned the stolen vehicle in a ditch near Fort Necessity and fled on foot into a wooded area. He was taken into custody a short time later by responding law enforcement agencies. Semien was charged with attempted 1st degree murder of police officer, armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and was booked accordingly.

The police officer was transported to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.