CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal released information about its arrest of 49-year-old Clint Jones of Shreveport, La. According to a press release posted on its Facebook page, authorities booked Jones on May 27, on one count of Aggravated Arson for allegedly setting a home on fire where a female resident was inside but was able to escape uninjured.

Authorities reported that unfortunately, a family pet dog died because of the fire.

The Jonesville Fire Department responded to the fire at a home located on the 700 block of Pollard Avenue during the early morning hours. Deputies assessed the scene and determined the fire started at the front door’s exterior and was intentionally set. Deputies learned Jones was at the home to visit one of the residents shortly before the fire and detained him at the scene because of his alleged interference with first responders.

According to authorities, witness statements led deputies to confirm Jones as a suspect in the case.