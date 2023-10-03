VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On October 3, 2023, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cyber Crime Unit opened an investigation into the sexual abuse of a juvenile that took place at a Vidalia residence. It was discovered that an adult subject, 44-year-old Joe Taunton, had touched a child multiple times in a sexual manner, then tried to have sexual intercourse with them.

Photo courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Today, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Vidalia Police Department executed a search warrant at the location, and the suspect was apprehended. In addition, federal sex offense charges were filed against the suspect in 2011, and he was found to be a non-compliant sex offender.

The matter remains under investigation at this time. Joe Taunton was charged with the following: