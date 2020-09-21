Authorities: 14-year-old arrested in death of dad’s fiancée

SLIDELL, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 14-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his father’s live-in fiancée during an argument.

A news release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the boy called 911 on Monday morning to say the woman had been shot.

The statement says the woman was dead when sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home in the Slidell area, and the boy admitted shooting her.

His name was not released because he’s a juvenile. He was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder.