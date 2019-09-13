Attorney: Louisiana drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years in prison

ALEXANDRIA, La. – (9/13/19) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced today that George Earl White Jr., 35, of Alexandria, was sentenced on Tuesday to 360 months in prison and five years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell for his role in distributing illegal narcotics in Rapides Parish.

A federal jury found White guilty of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine after a three-day trial that ended May 30, 2019. Testimony presented during his trial showed that White conspired with Derrick Anthony Felton, 40, of Alexandria, Reginald Felton Jr., 27, of Colfax, Louisiana, and Darian Dewayne Napoleon, 35, of Colfax, Louisiana, to sell methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine in the central Louisiana area.

Law enforcement agents found that Derrick Felton would, under White’s direction, travel to California to obtain large quantities of methamphetamine, which was then shipped to Louisiana. Once the shipments arrived in central Louisiana, White would distribute the narcotics to other members of the conspiracy who would then sell the drugs to lower-level distributors or users.

During the course of the investigation, Louisiana State Police seized approximately 33 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1 kilogram of heroin, 1 kilogram of powdered cocaine and 4 pints of promethazine cough syrup.

White’s co-conspirators all pleaded guilty to the conspiracy. Darian Napoleon pleaded guilty on February 25, 2019, and received 120 months. Reginald Felton pleaded guilty on February 26, 2019, and received 220 months. Derrick Felton pleaded guilty on March 8, 2019, and received 262 months. Upon completion of their prison sentence, the defendants will also face five years of supervised release.

The FBI Safe Streets Task Force and Louisiana State Police investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jamilla A. Bynog and Brandon B. Brown prosecuted the case.