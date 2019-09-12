Attorney: Bastrop resident sentenced ten years for illegal possession of firearm

MONROE, La. – (9/12/19) United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced Bastrop resident, Troydarius Jamal Jackson, 29, on September 4, 2019, to 10 years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jackson admitted during his guilty plea hearing on April 5, 2019, to possessing a rifle, despite having previous convictions in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

A Louisiana State Police trooper encountered Jackson and co-defendant Cortez Demoria McWilson, 29, also of Bastrop, in a vehicle on September 11, 2017, in Bastrop. As the trooper approached the vehicle, in an attempt to speak to the defendants, McWilson started the vehicle and drove off, prompting a pursuit of the vehicle by the LSP trooper and other law enforcement officers. Eventually, the vehicle stopped and McWilson and Jackson fled the area but were later apprehended. A law enforcement officer searched the vehicle and found a GSG, Model 522, .22LR-caliber rifle and ammunition on the front passenger seat. Also on the front passenger seat was a grocery bag containing methamphetamine, Xanax, marijuana, clear plastic baggies and a digital scale with marijuana residue on it.

Jackson was previously convicted for distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in 2013, for perjury in 2012, and for possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance in 2015. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

McWilson previously pleaded guilty on April 5, 2019, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, Xanax, and marijuana, and was sentenced on August 22, 2019, by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, to serve two years in federal prison.

The ATF, Louisiana State Police and Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.