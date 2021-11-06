Arrested: Louisiana fugitive wanted for fatally shooting his brother in money dispute

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A 51-year old man who has managed to dodge Shreveport Police for two-and-a-half months, after an arrest warrant was issued charging him in the death of his brother, is now behind bars, thanks to an observant Bossier cop.

On Friday, Bossier City police arrested Carlin Cotton, who was wanted in connection with the August death of 45-year-old Cedric Fuller.

Carlin Colton arrest warrant photo (Courtesy SPD)

Cotton, who was wanted for second-degree murder in the death of his brother, was booked into the Bossier City Jail and now awaits extradition to Shreveport. The arrest warrant, issued on August 20, carried with it a $750,000 bond.

According to the BCPD, while on patrol Friday, Officer Fisher Nixon observed a man who appeared to be Cotton, a possible homicide suspect wanted by Shreveport Police while at a local motel in the 2000 block of Old Minden Road.

Further investigation revealed Cotton was in a room at the La Quinta Inn.

After he was positively identified, Cotton and taken into custody without incident, and the arrest warrant was confirmed.

BCPD notified Shreveport detectives, and booked Cotton booked into the Bossier City Jail as a fugitive from SPD and for resisting an officer, a charge that resulted because Cotton gave a false name when Bossier officers apprehended him.

According to SPD, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of Baxter Street just after 6 p.m. on August 17. They arrived to find that Fuller had been shot multiple times. Fuller was rushed to Ochsner LSU health, but died on the way. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

At the scene SPD officers learned the two brothers, Cotton and Fuller, had been arguing over money. The argument became heated, and witnesses believed it was it was about to get physical, when Cotton allegedly pulled out a gun and shot his brother three times.

Witnesses at the scene said Cotton jumped into his white Chevrolet Impala and fled the scene before officers arrived. He has been on the lam ever since.