Arrest Report: West Monroe man refuses to mask up at Walmart, hits officer with vehicle

WEST MONROE, La. — A West Monroe man who was asked to leave Walmart after refusing to wear a mask is behind bars on Wednesday morning, accused of hitting a police officer with his vehicle.

According to arrest reports, the incident happened Tuesday, July 14, around 6:45 PM at the West Monroe Walmart Supercenter. A West Monroe Police Officer was called to the store to help with an unruly customer, who was later identified as 64-year-old Ricky Taylor.

Reports say that the officer told Taylor that the business’ policy required all customers to wear a mask. When the officer offered Taylor a mask, Taylor began cursing at the officer inside the store and saying, “You can’t make me wear a f***ing mask.” At that point, the officer let Taylor know that he was being placed on a trespassing notice and must leave.

The officer asked for Taylor’s driver’s license as he was leaving, but Taylor refused and stated, “I could give it to you but I’m not.” Reports continue saying that Taylor then got into his vehicle and refused to identify himself to the officer. As the officer was taking down Taylor’s license plate number, Taylor allegedly backed his vehicle up and struck the officer twice.

Another officer arrived and, after having to wrestle Taylor to the ground, placed Taylor in cuffs. When questioned why he would not wear a mask, Taylor stated he could not due to a medical condition and also stated that he did not see the officer behind his vehicle.

Taylor was arrested and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was booked on the following charges:

Disturbing the Peace / Language / Disorderly Conduct

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer

Resisting an Officer

