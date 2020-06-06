Arrest made in Walmart double stabbing over stolen candy & soft drink

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with Shreveport Police Department’s Domestic Violence Unit have made an arrest in connection with a double stabbing at an east Shreveport Wal-Mart on Friday.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, Roger Lindsey Jr., was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on charges of theft, simple battery and two counts of aggravated second-degree battery in the stabbings that sent two men to the hospital Friday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m. Friday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to a stabbing at the Walmart located in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway.

When they arrived, officers located two men suffering from stab wounds and a woman who was suffering the after effects of pepper spray.

One of the men was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health with what was described as life-threatening injuries and the other man was transported to Willis Knighton Pierremont with non-life threatening injuries.

Both men are expected to make a full recovery.

In their investigation, officers learned a man, later identified as 31-year-old Roger Lindsey Jr of the 3100 block of Hiawatha Drive in Shreveport was witnessed shoplifting candy and other items from the store.

Loss Prevention agents attempted to make contact with Lindsey and he pepper sprayed a female and two male employees, and then engaged in a physical encounter with the two males.

During the scuffle, Lindsey produced a knife and stabbed both victims. An accurate description of the suspect was provided, leading to arriving patrol officers spotting Lindsey near Shreveport Barksdale and Knight Street. They took him into custody without incident.

Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives responded to the scene and launched their investigation. They gathered witness statements, video surveillance footage, and other evidence from the scene.

Lindsey was transported to the Shreveport Police Complex and, following interviews was for interviews. Following interviews, he was charged with (2) counts of Aggravated Second Degree Battery, one count of Simple Battery, and one count of Misdemeanor Theft.

Lindsey has been arrested multiple times by Shreveport Police. He has previous charges that include burglary, criminal property damage, aggravated assault, resisting an officer battery on a corrections officer and more.

