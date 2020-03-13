2nd Arrest Made in Joint Burglary Investigation

UPDATE: Daniels has been arrested on the warrant charges.

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (Press Release) – A joint investigation by Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Ruston Police Department into recent vehicle burglaries has led to the arrest of one suspect and a warrant issued for a second suspect.

The vehicle burglaries occurred in the Yellow Pine Road, Patrick Cove and Pine Grove Drive areas of Ouachita Parish and multiple areas of Lincoln Parish as well.

Firearms, cash, wallets and purses were taken from unlocked vehicles involved in the burglaries.

Rodney J. Young, Jr. has been arrested on multiple charges of vehicle burglaries in Lincoln Parish and is currently in the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Young has also been charged with 12 counts of Simple Burglary in Ouachita Parish.

A Ouachita Parish warrant has been issued for Jaiden Alex Daniels charging him with 12 counts of simple burglary as well. Daniels is described as a Black male, age 20, 5’-6” tall and weighing 145 lbs. Lincoln Parish authorities also have warrants issued for him for multiple counts of simple burglary.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Daniels is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office or the Ruston Police Department.

Residents are reminded to remove valuables and lock the doors of their vehicles as a preventive measure against vehicle burglaries.

