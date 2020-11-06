Arrest made in accidental shooting of six-year-old at Family Dollar

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) – A 31-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the accidental shooting of a six-year-old at a Family Dollar in Ascension Parish.

Arthur Robertson has been in the Ascension Parish Jail since November 3 and is facing these charges:

Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile

Illegal use of a controlled substance in presence of a juvenile

Improper supervision of a minor by parent

Possession of marijuana

APSO says this stems “from an October 1 case where Robertson’s six-year-old was accidentally shot by a three-year-old sibling.”

Robertson’s bond is set at $3,500.