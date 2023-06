VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Vicksburg Police Department are searching for 28-year-old Nikkita A. Hamlin, who is wanted for Forgery. Hamlin’s last known address was on Lake Hill Drive in Vicksburg, Miss.

Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg Police Department

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hamlin, contact authorities at 601-636-2511.