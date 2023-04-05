VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is searching for 20-year-old Timothy M. Ross III for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting.
If you know the whereabouts of Ross, contact authorities at 601-636-2511.
