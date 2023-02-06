KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
Photo courtesy of the Vicksburg Police Department
by: Kevin Dudley, Jr.
Posted: Feb 6, 2023 / 08:19 AM CST
Updated: Feb 6, 2023 / 08:19 AM CST
VICKSBURG, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Vicksburg Police Department is currently searching Phillip Moore Jr. who is wanted for First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
If you know the whereabouts of Moore, contact detectives at 601-636-2511.
Want to know how to treat yourself like a celebrity? We’ve got the rundown of gifts for a Grammy-level self-pampering session.
Themed food and drinks are a surefire way to make your party stand out, and looking at past Grammy nominees is a great way to get inspiration.
With Grammy night around the corner, here are some fun ways to embrace the theme, boost your entertainment and make your guests feel a part of the festivities.